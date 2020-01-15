CEO calls Kenney hypocritical after UCP has delayed project approval

Prosper Petroleum Ltd. is “at the end of our ropes” and is trying to get the province to approve its oil sands project, the CEO said Tuesday after a judge in Calgary had postponed the company’s order.

Prosper is looking for a court order that would force the provincial government to take a final decision on the approval of the proposed Rigel project north of Fort McMurray.

The small Alberta-based company received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator in June 2018 for a proposed project with 10,000 barrels per day.

But since then it is no longer able to convince the provincial government to approve a municipal administration to definitively approve the development.

Justice Barb Romaine said that, since the project will only be online in 2021, a one-month delay in the Prosper discount request should not hurt.

But the company’s lawyer, Sander Duncanson, said that any delay could motivate development.

“Prosper is in trouble,” he told Romaine, in response to a government’s request to prepare a suspension for more time.

“This has continued long enough.”

Romaine said a short delay until February 12 would allow the province to prepare a response to Prosper’s CEO Brad Gardiner in support of the order and to investigate him.

It also believes that the Fort McKay First Nation, which has challenged the AER decision, should be notified of the application for it.

Gardiner said out of court that Prime Minister Jason Kenney is hypocritical because he criticized the federal government for failing to implement pipeline projects because of indigenous concerns, but did not act in Prosper’s application.

“It definitely puts it at risk,” he said about the impact that the deferment of Romaine could have on Rigel.

“We have already spent a lot of money to reach this stage. At some point you have to say: we continue to spend money on a project that we do not know will ever approve.”

KMartin@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @KMartinCourts