Census Bureau prepares for unemployment stroll close to 50-year low: NPR

During a job fair in Miami in September 2019, temporary jobs for the 2020 census will be asked.

Lynne Sladky / AP



Lynne Sladky / AP

Lynne Sladky / AP

In the last few weeks before the 2020 census will be conducted across the United States, the federal government has been under pressure to hire and train around half a million door knockers and other temporary workers by spring.

Almost the record depth of unemployment gives cause for concern that the Census Bureau will not be able to find enough skilled workers to play a crucial role in ensuring that the office fulfills the constitutional mandate, every 10 years in the country counting living people. The population figures provide the distribution of political representation and the estimated $ 1.5 trillion in federal funds a year for federal states and municipalities.

The accuracy of the census data collected by historically enumerated groups largely depends on the ability of the office to achieve dramatic staffing levels every ten years in a few months. Research by the Census Bureau has shown that a disproportionate number of people who are colored may not be counted unless they receive a home visit from a Census employee.

A tense job market

Recruiting applicants for the 2020 census was not as easy as in the last census a decade ago when many people were looking for jobs after the Great Recession. Given the unemployment rate in the United States, which is currently at a low of around half a century, the Census Bureau had to raise wages to attract enough applicants. According to Tim Olson, deputy director of the field operations office, the office increased hourly rates in 73% of the country’s districts in December.

“Most applicants are retirees, students, or already have a job,” says Olson, who oversees the recruitment and hiring of door knockers, also known as enumerators. t Fill out your own census form by the end of April.

The office has been dealing with previous waves of census workers since 2016. Last month, enumerators began counting door-to-door some of Alaska’s most remote communities. However, due to delays in processing background checks, the office has already fallen behind onboarding specialists who are tasked with building relationships with local organizations that have ties to historically enumerated groups.

The “worst case scenario” of the office

The office states that it is currently conducting background checks for enumerator applicants. Olson, who oversees field operations, does not anticipate the delays that the office has experienced in other locations, as the counters only require a fingerprint check that takes approximately two hours.

However, the government has not yet made most of its attitudes for the 2020 census.

Olson says the office is trying to reach its 2.7 million recruitment target by March 3, before pushing its hiring for follow-up operations. On February 6, the office announced that its pipeline was over 80% filled with nearly 2.2 million applicants across the country.

The office set its recruitment and recruitment goals under what Olson called the “worst case scenario”, in which 60.5% of households expected to respond to the census itself. However, how many workers the office needs depends on how many households fill out a census form online, by phone, or on paper after the instructions were published in March. The more households that complete the census themselves, the fewer counters the government has to send out.

“If I respond myself, it means my team won’t knock on your door,” added Olson.

“Time to ring the alarm bell”

The NAACP and the Center for People’s Democracy have launched two separate federal lawsuits against the Census Bureau because the government plans to send out too few enumerators and to keep the number of color communities too small.

“I am concerned that because the Census Bureau is delayed in recruiting for the 2020 census, it may not have the workers it needs to follow up to ensure that everyone in America completes the census form,” said Rep Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) Last month during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the census.

A group of census supporters who testified during the hearing expressed similar concerns. Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, was asked by Lawrence whether the office was doing “everything in its power” for recruiting and hiring employees.

“It is time to raise the alarm for the enumeration program,” said Morial, who chaired the 2010 Census Bureau Advisory Committee.

Morial has urged the office to think about working with private recruitment agencies and provide regular updates on recruiting and hiring census data.

“We don’t want to come to May and then find that they don’t have enough people because there will be no recourse to a full count,” Morial told NPR.