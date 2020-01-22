CELTIC has been bothered by injuries in the past two months, but these certainly seem to relax over the course of the weeks.

Hatem Elhamed’s concern in Dubai really caused the defender to miss most games in the coming months, but the Celtic manager has confirmed that this is not the case. Neil Lennon also mentioned both Ajer and Bitton; Ajer injured himself during the Dubai trip and was left out on the Partick Thistle side, while Nir Bitton started instead of Ajer at Firhill and was locked in early due to an injury.

The Celtic manager confirmed good news for all three players.

“He (Ajer) is fine and is in the team for Wednesday night,” Lennon said. “Nir has had a scan and goes out for a few weeks. It is not a complete tear but it is a paralyzing species.” Lennon told Herald Scotland.

“It’s not ideal. It happened in the first few minutes after being out for a few weeks, but at least it’s not as bad as we first feared.

“Elhamed has good news. The first injury that we first thought might not be that bad. We can’t set a time limit on it, but it’s not as bad as we first thought. “

Ajer, who is back for the Killie game, is a huge boost in itself, while Nir and Hatem are away for weeks to get back. Celtic must rely on their team depth in the coming months to ensure that they take control of the title race. Hatem Elhamed who returns to share tasks with Jeremie Frimpong will be a welcome boost.