Celtic’s Tim Williamson in Manchester Utd Snub

CELTIC will keep its long-term physicist Tim Williamson at bay after Manchester United allegedly tried and failed.

SunSport's report, Tim was open to moving to Old Trafford and the talks were at an advanced stage before a collapse between the club and the physio meant that Tim was telling them where to go.

Williamson has had two different spells in Celtic during his career and returned to fame under Brendan Rodgers after Ronny Deila and his own backroom team left the club.

He is an important part of the Celtic backroom team, but Manchester United was eager to take Tim to the club. The report states that the collapse occurred after Manchester United failed to return to the physio upon its relocation before the agreed time. When they didn't arrive, Tim disconnected the deal.

It's good news for Celtic since the bhoys don't need to look for a new first class physio.