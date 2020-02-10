Celtics stop Thunder to keep the win streak alive

Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 left, gave Boston the lead for good. Smart also stole the ball from Okaioma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds to seal the win. Danilo Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22. Oklahoma City had broken off its four-game winning streak. Boston led 109-101 after Walker made his second straight 3-pointer, but Oklahoma City fought back and had a chance to tie after Schroder blocked Gordon Hayward’s layout. But Smart got rid of Gilgeous-Alexander before he got the chance to take a game-tying 3-pointer. Brown and Daniel Theis were both questionable for the tipoff with sprains of the right ankles, but both started and played for at least 30 minutes. Date scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third quarter. Smart got a technical foul because he stayed in court after the buzzer fight with officials. The Celtics visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

