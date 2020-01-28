Celtic's Social Media receives a message from Pelters For Brendan Rodgers

Celtic’s social media account is currently besieged by Celtic fans who wonder why they decided to sneak a message for a happy birthday to ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Irishman won so much and gave us some great times, but the way he left is still a point of discussion for many. There are fans who accept his decision to leave Celtic high and dry, but not so many.

Happy birthday to #DoubleTreble winning #CelticFC Manager Brendan Rodgers 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Ken1nUeawe

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 26, 2020

It has been less than a year since Celtic fans woke up to the news that Brendan had fled to Leicester at night.

It was hard to take because he put his Celtic fandom on while he led the club.

I am sure that in the long run his efforts will be more appreciated and you will even drive people crazy, someone would now say a bad word about him. But the club would never get an easy drive to sneak on a happy birthday on a Sunday at 8 p.m. Nice try.