Celtics give Lakers biggest NBA season loss

Kemba Walker eventually defeated LeBron James, and he did so by helping the Boston Celtics send the Los Angeles Lakers to their biggest defeat of the season. Walker ended a long losing streak against James, scoring 20 points to beat him for the first time In 29 tries and lead the Celtics to rival Lakers 139-107 Monday night. “I’m glad I got at least one before he left,” said Walker with a laugh after the Celtics broke their streak of three straight losses. “Who knows how long he can play because he’s just amazing. But you know, he’s only one. One and 28.” Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, drawing a mockery technique after soaking James, and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics dropped the first eight points of the game but turned things around when Anthony Davis, playing for the first time in almost two weeks, went to the bench with a pair of fouls 49 seconds apart at the start of the first quarter. he plays the best for everyone, “said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. James has 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games. But the Celtics have made 13 of their first 22 3-point attempts to open a 103-75 lead in the third quarter – the biggest against Los Angeles all season until Boston made it 34 points in the fourth. ” chance to put the ball in the basket a bit, “said Stevens, whose team shot 56% in total.” The passing ball masks some things. “Walker’s 28 games without a win against James were second in the game NBA story only after Sherman Douglas’ 0-30 record against Michael Jordan. “If anyone: him. The guy I couldn’t beat, it would be him. He’s a very good player, he has done so much in this league, “said Walker, who spent the first eight years of his career at Charlotte.” He beat a lot of guys. I bet there are a lot people who don’t have a winning record against LeBron James. “POSTERBrown was called for a technical foul after hanging on the rim with one arm and taunting James after soaking on him in the second quarter.” I don’t lie, it was pretty cool, pretty awesome, “said Brown.” LeBron, he’s had so many other guys. Being there against one of the best players to ever play is an honor. I still love this game and it gives me a little extra boost. “James said there was no shame in being beaten – this time.” Why should I take it personally? basketball, “he said. “This is not the first time I have soaked myself. It may not be the last time I soak myself. But Jaylen has performed exceptionally well this year. It was a good game. ”MINUTES RESTRICTEDDavis was only able to play 28 minutes in his first game after missing five games in a row since landing hard on the Knicks on January 7. Coach Frank Vogel said he would limit Davis to 28 minutes, but he pulled Davis when he picked up two fouls in the first four minutes. He didn’t return the rest of the quarter as the Celtics turned a six-point deficit into a three-point lead. They continued on this streak in the second, when Tatum scored 13 points and Kanter had 12 points to give Boston a 69-55 lead at the break. Davis finished with nine points and four rebounds in 23 minutes. “I was just trying to get back into shape and get back on track,” said Davis. “For the most part, I felt good.” STARRY The Lakers’ only visit to Boston this season has brought out a few celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, former Red Sox striker David Ortiz and a handful of New Englanders Patriots. James took advantage of the trip to Boston to attend a high school game that his son Bronny was playing at Springfield. The Lakers star is said to have flown 90 miles across the state in a helicopter. “My routine was broken today, but I don’t care if I see my family,” he said. “It was a unique opportunity to see my son, live, play as close to where I am. So I didn’t care about all of that. It’s all secondary when it comes to my family. TIP-INSLakers: The 69 points in the first half were the strongest against LA this season. … The Celtics posted photos in front of the Lakers’ locker rooms of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley of their days in Boston, with one from Vogel, who started in Boston as a video coordinator. … The Lakers’ biggest loss of the season was a 128-104 loss to Denver on December 22. It was also the highest number of points they had dropped before Monday. Electricity: Tatum scored eight points in a 16-2 streak that left Boston leading 97-68 with about four minutes left in the third and brought out the first song “Beat LA!” of the night. … The Celtics have only made four of their last 12 3-point attempts and have finished 47% .UP NEXTLakers: At the Knicks on Wednesday. Celtics: Host Memphis Wednesday.

