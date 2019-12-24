Loading...

Celtics giant takes over Boston Symphony Christmas concert

Updated: 10:50 PM EST December 23, 2019

The Boston Pops had an unusually tall guest conductor for tonight's concert at Holiday Pops. Celtics Center Tacko Fall – the 7 feet 5 inches of it – worked the witness at Symphony Hall earlier this afternoon … directing the BSO in its version of "Sleigh ride." He received a small lesson prior to the Pops director show, Keith Lockhart, and studied a little on his own: Tacko says this is the first time he wears a tuxedo.

The Boston Celtics center, Tacko Fall, took over the Boston Pops at the Monday night Christmas concert in the symphony hall.

