Celtics fight for defense in home loss to exhausted Pistons

The Pistons played most of the last month without three runners. They didn’t stop him from finding a way to make the most of one of the best teams in the East. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored a 24-point high for the season and Detroit had a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Detroit remained without starters Reggie Jackson (rear), Blake Griffin (left knee surgery) and Luke Kennard (knee tendonitis). But Doumbouya has started to feel more comfortable lately, hitting numbers twice in seven of his last eight games. “I feel normal, I just played my game and I’m not trying to do too much,” he said. Markieff Morris tied his best time of the season with 23 points. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a season 21 high. The Pistons pulled a season record of 60.3% on the field. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds to record his 34th double-double of the season. “This is probably the best victory we have had,” said Morris. “We’ve been struggling lately. Going out and competing like we did tonight shows us that we can play with anyone. ”The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with a 17-5 streak, crowned by a Drummond dunk, to take a 108-87 led with 7:05 to play. Boston never got closer than 12 after that. Shortly after coach Brad Stevens removed his starters, Marcus Smart was called for a foul and kicked out after arguing with an official. night of frustration for Boston, which has lost four of its last six games. “They’ve played well since the start of the game,” said point guard Kemba Walker. “They came out extremely aggressive and focused. They took this one.” Boston was without its second top scorer with Jayson Tatum sidelined due to right knee pain. But he is expected to travel with the team for his scheduled clash with conference chief Milwaukee Thursday evening. Smart started in its place. The Pistons took advantage of Tatum They used a 10-0 streak, 3 points by Mykhailiuk, to take the lead 82-73 in the third quarter. He closed the period by knocking down a buzzer-beater just inside the half-court line. Rose had her first four shots to help Detroit take a 27-18 lead. The Celtics reduced the lead by Hayward, who made five of his first seven attempts in the first quarter. The Pistons scored 18 points on 15 Boston turnovers and the Detroit bench dominated the Celtics 47-23. Wednesday marked the start of the second half of the Detroit calendar. Pistons coach Dwane Casey hopes it will also improve the health of his team. Griffin and Kennard have been absent since December and currently have no timetable to return to action. But Casey said Jackson is training and may be ready to come back “any day now.” “We could sit here and make lots of excuses. … This is part of the NBA, “said Casey. “Now is the time for everyone who can make sure of it.” Stevens said he doesn’t expect big man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) to come back anytime before the star break. Williams has not played since December 6. He was last seen by doctors earlier this month and received a good report. He was put on an action plan which was to last about a month. “They’re going to see how his hip responds to that, reanalyze it and then determine the course of action from there,” said Stevens. “We were hopeful in the last scan, but we are also very careful with its recovery “Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who split up with the team on Tuesday after being implicated in a sign theft scandal, has been removed from a TD Garden anti-hate speech. The video features various athletes and coaches from Boston and New England sports teams urging fans to stand up against racism and other hate speech. The spot includes appearances from Stevens, Red Sox players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Patriots Matt Slater and Devin McCourt, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and others. The Celtics will play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

