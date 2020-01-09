Celtics fan arrested for throwing beer can toward Spurs bench

Loading...

A Boston Celtics fan was ejected from TD Garden and arrested after throwing a beer can toward the San Antonio Spurs bench Wednesday night, a team official confirmed with SportsCenter 5’s Duke Castiglione.The incident happened in the third quarter when Celtics guard Kemba Walker was ejected with back-to-back technical fouls. Walker was arguing a non-call of an offensive foul on Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge.Boston trailed San Antonio 76-69 at the time of the incident and went on to lose the game 129-114.After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for the incident and took time during his postgame news conference to apologize to the entire San Antonio team.“I hope that person is not allowed in an NBA arena again,” Stevens said.Video shows a beer can flying from the stands behind the San Antonio bench and landing at the feet of a Spurs player, who was seated on the bench and had his back to the can, during the stoppage in play.The can was not empty, and the court had to be cleaned before play resumed.Watch video of the incident below:Tim Bontemps, of ESPN, was the first to report the arrest.

Watch video of the incident below:

A Celtics official said the fan who threw the drink at the court was identified and arrested.

