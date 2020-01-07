Celtics fall to Wizards as Kemba misses third straight game

Loading...

In the absence of Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics became the last NBA competitor to surprise against one of the worst teams in the league, losing 99-94 to the Washington Wizards, who scored 27 Ish points Smith to conduct training exhausted Monday evening. Walker missed his third straight game with the flu, and while the Celtics won the previous two – also against Rans Atlanta and Chicago – they couldn’t get past a bad shot, a slow start and a lot of Smith. One game after accumulating 32 career career points, Smith left the bench again to lead the Wizards. The 31-year-old guard even heard “M-V-P!” sang while going 1 for 2 on the foul line in the fourth quarter when he scored 14 of his points, including 10 in a row for the Wizards in a 5 for 5 shootout. This allowed Washington to regaining an advantage after an 11-point halftime lead had dropped to zero when Jaylen Brown’s pointer made 80 points with 8 minutes remaining, which was a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20, and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air balloon on a 3 wide open attempt with less than 90 seconds remaining. entered the second day in the Eastern Conference at 25-8. Washington, on the other hand, came in at 11-24, less wins than all but 15 in the 15 clubs in the east. Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points for the Wizards on a shot from 6 of 13 and added three assists. Washington coach Scott Brooks misses the top six players on his list due to injuries. This includes All-Stars Bradley Beal (absent for the fifth time in the last six games due to right leg pain) and John Wall (sidelined all season so far after surgery) of Achilles), the starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and the main submarines Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner, and yet, in one way or another, the last three victories of Washington came against Miami, l No. 3 team in the East in the first season since retirement of Dwyane Wade, then Denver, who was No. 2 in the West at the time, and now Boston, who never led. “Sometimes we don’t have a lot of scoring options out there, but I can honestly say that we have a lot of effort options,” said Brooks, “and that’s a good thing at” The Wizards also did it with an unusual formula for them, building on a solid defense. They kept Denver at 19 points from the lowest opponent in the first quarter on Saturday, then improved on it by dropping just 17 points in Boston during the opening period. Limiting Boston to 29.2% of shots, Washington led 51-40 at halftime, the fewest points it had allowed in the first half this season. It didn’t help the Celtics to be without Walker, who leads them by scoring and assisting. It didn’t make things easier for the wizards than they were without Beal, who leads them to the score and assists, but Smith made the difference. Celtics center Robert Williams has missed his 13th straight game since December 6; him as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams will meet with a specialist in New York on Tuesday. Stevens on the NFL New England Patriots, defending Super Bowl champions who were eliminated from the AFC playoffs over the weekend : “We all know what they did is incredibly special, and I think when you start talking about” disappointment “or” ups and downs “when you talk about another 12-4 year old, is pretty ridiculous. But I think that’s the bar they set. They just set themselves a ridiculously high bar. “The Wizards lost four straight games to Boston before Monday’s win. The Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

In the absence of Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics became the last NBA competitor to surprise against one of the worst teams in the league, losing 99-94 to the Washington Wizards, who scored 27 Ish points Smith to conduct training exhausted Monday evening.

Walker missed his third straight game with the flu, and while the Celtics won the previous two – also against Rans Atlanta and Chicago – they couldn’t get past a bad shot, a slow start and a lot of Smith.

One game after accumulating 32 career career points, Smith left the bench again to lead the Wizards. The 31-year-old guard even heard “M-V-P!” sang while going 1 for 2 on the foul line in the fourth quarter when he scored 14 points, including 10 in a row for the Wizards in a 5 for 5 shootout.

This allowed Washington to regain an advantage after an 11-point halftime lead that had dropped to zero when Jaylen Brown scored 80 points with 8 minutes remaining.

It was, however, a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20, and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air balloon on a 3 wide open attempt with less than 90 seconds remaining.

Boston entered day two in the Eastern Conference at 25-8. Washington, on the other hand, came in at 11-24, less wins than all but 15 teams in the 15 clubs in the East.

Former Celtics player Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points for the Wizards in 6 of 13 shots and added three assists.

Washington coach Scott Brooks misses the top six players in his lineup due to injuries. This includes All-Stars Bradley Beal (absent for the fifth time in the last six games due to right leg pain) and John Wall (sidelined all season so far after surgery) d’Achille), the starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and the main submarines Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner.

And yet, in one way or another, Washington’s last three wins have come against Miami, the No. 3 team in the East in the first season since the retirement of Dwyane Wade, then Denver, who was No. 2 in the West at the time, and now Boston, which never led.

“Sometimes we don’t have a lot of scoring options, but I can honestly say that we have a lot of effort options,” said Brooks, “and it’s a good thing to have.”

The Wizards also did it with an unusual formula for them, building on a solid defense. They kept Denver at 19 points from their lowest opponent in the first quarter on Saturday, then improved on it by dropping just 17 points in Boston during the opening period.

Limiting Boston to 29.2% of shots, Washington led 51-40 at half time, the fewest points it has allowed in the first half this season.

It didn’t help the Celtics be without Walker, who led them to the score and assists. It didn’t make things easier for the wizards than they were without Beal, who leads them to the score and assists.

But Smith made the difference.

Celtics center Robert Williams has missed his 13th straight game since December 6; him as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams will meet with a specialist in New York on Tuesday.

Stevens on the NFL New England Patriots, defending Super Bowl champions who were knocked out of the AFC playoffs this weekend: “We all know what they did is incredibly special, and I think when you start talking about “disappointment” or “ups and downs” when you talk about another 12-4 year old, it’s pretty ridiculous. But I think that’s the bar that they set up. They just set a ridiculously high bar for themselves. ”

The Wizards had lost four straight games to Boston before Monday’s victory.

The Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

.