Celtic will face St Johnstone in the next round of the Scottish Cup

Storm Celtic flew to the next round of the Scottish Cup today after a victory against League One-side Clyde. With the Bhoys who won a historic ‘Treble Treble’ trophy last season, competitions are starting to heat up on all fronts.

Neil Lennon secured the first trophy of the season at the end of 2019 with a 1-0 Glasgow derby cup final victory. His side is also in a top position in the competition with a distance of seven points over the second placed team.

Neil Lennon was able to give some players a rare runout today, as he made several changes to his team setup and formation to facilitate the plethora of games that the Bhoys will face in the coming months.

Oliver Ntcham and Scott Brown gave Celtic their first half goals today while the Bhoys played in cruise mode in the second half. Substitute Bayo sealed the win with a third goal immediately at death for a 0-3 win for the Hoops.

The draw for the next round came immediately after today’s games, so Neil Lennon soon found out that his next opponent would be away to St Johnstone.

After four games in a row away from home, the Bhoys return to Paradise on Wednesday evening to take a relegation against Hearts.