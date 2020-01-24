Celtic has reportedly taken action after Kris Boyd’s bitter and inaccurate anger toward their striker Leigh Griffiths.

The expert is very critical of Leigh, so when the player scored and Boyd was in the building, the Celtic star dropped the Sky Sports man.

Boyd was clearly angry with this and probably must have looked up statistics for a character murder. When the comments came after the game, Boyd shook visibly and incoherently before looking at a bit of paper and saying that Leigh had played only fewer than 40 of the 135 games for Celtic.

It appears that the expert was absolutely wrong.

RecordSport has revealed that the club has ‘written’ to Sky Sports about Kris Boyd’s comments.

Reports on sports records: “Celtic has written Sky Sports to ask for answers about the controversial remarks of Kris Boyd about Leigh Griffiths.

“Record Sport understands that Parkhead leaders have been overrun by fans complaining about the pop of the expert at the rush hour in the Wednesday night broadcast of their 3-1 win at Rugby Park.”

Why the club continues to give this article exclusively is also not clear to us. After Leigh Griffiths released some tape on the Killie fan, the newspaper wrote the headline:

📸 Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sparks angry scenes while star seems to throw object at Kilmarnock fans http://t.co/apTS6523c7 pic.twitter.com/LlgN1gdkHd

– Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) January 22, 2020

How sensational is that?