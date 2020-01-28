Celtic unveils their new number 12

Celtic announced the official signing of Ismaili Soro on Monday evening, which ended the hunt for his signature that began much earlier this month.

Soro is now a registered Celtic player and is eligible to play in the Celtic game on Wednesday against St Johnstone.

When he joins the team, he needs an official number and today Celtic has revealed that the 21-year-old will wear the number 12.

Celtic used their social media page to post a video of a Soro shirt being printed.

🇨🇮 🇨🇮 # CelticFC’s new number 1️⃣2️⃣, Ismaila Soro! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qYB5OkOdEH

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 28, 2020

The club has brought in Soro and Klimala so far and if they want to add it they have until Friday night.

Then we will know exactly what Celtic is working with, because they want to get nine in a row and make a big fist of it in the Europa League.