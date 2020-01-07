Celtic Transfer Window: Fabricio Bruno Last

Loading...

Coupled with Celtic since December, the transfer of Fabricio Bruno to Celtic from Cruzeiro always felt like a long shot and it seems that this is the case.

According to the latest reports from Brazil, the defending midfielder is on the eve of a switch to Red Bull Brangantino – another Brazilian club.

There was a player who went to the Scottish champion, but we have always insisted between the player’s saga and his agent fighting with his current club and the difficulty of getting work permits for South American players. tough.

A prominent sport, especially in Brazil, certainly seems like Bruno is going somewhere else.

MUITAS MUDANÇAS!

O Cruzeiro deve anunciar em breve a venda do Fabrício Bruno and others Red Bull Bragantino, Henrique and Egídio estão perto de acertar com o Fluminense, ambos devem ter uma rescisão amigável com o Cruzeiro. (…) Pic.twitter.com/qj9twF9EMj

– Diário Celeste (@DiarioCeleste) January 7, 2020

Celtic is looking for a defensive midfielder in the window. Scott Brown needs help and Celtic needs a little more digging in midfield for the second half of the seasons

All supporters would like to see Victor Wanyama’s return, but for various reasons that seems as difficult as the move for Fabricio Bruno.