Much has been speculated about Moussa Dembele and his immediate future this transfer window while the former Celtic striker continues to impress Lyon.

Talks about an English tug of war in the Premier League have been touted, but until now Moussa ignored the noise and kept scoring for his club.

Celtic will undoubtedly keep an eye on the deals that Moussa might encounter in the near future because the bhoy has a sales clause for the Frenchman.

The figures discussed have risen from £ 50 million, which means that Celtic is likely to improve over the € 22 million as they told the stock market in 2018.

Lyon chef Jean Michel Aulas has told Sunsport that the player is not going anywhere.

“We haven’t changed our mind. We announced this position in August.

“Moussa is an excellent player. He is a player that we need. It is not a question of money. He stays with us. “

This means that there is probably no cash on the market this month for the rush hour. However, the club is used to playing the long match when it comes to sales clauses and will be sure that there will be movement this summer.