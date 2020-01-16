Celtic target spotted with Dudu Dahan

Things go fast in the transfer window – it was just a few days ago that all our energy went to what happened with the Patryk Klimela deal, now that the Pole has signed, we quickly turned our attention to Ismaili Soro.

Sunsport reported earlier today that the player’s move to Celtic has been delayed by his current club and Soro’s representatives for a percentage of the compensation that his agents will receive.

Since then, the defending midfielder has posted a picture of himself having lunch with prominent agent Dudu Dahan, who was already involved in a Celtic deal this season.

Dahan reports that he has met Ismaila Soro. pic.twitter.com/HRjTMe9MKY

– CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) January 16, 2020

The agent seems to be the go-to guy for players who want to move from the Israeli league to the UK. Dudu has overseen a lot of Celtic deals, especially when Neil Lennon was in charge. Hatem Elhamed was the last man to come in under the supervision of the agent.