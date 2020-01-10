Loading...

Celtic had an injury setback in Dubai when the bhoys were put to the test.

It was initially a good news week for injuries with different players back on the grass after weeks out of action.

One of those players was Hatem Elhamed who seemed to be about a groin species that kept him from the team since the victory in Lazio.

However, Neil Lennon confirmed to SunSport that the player has suffered a setback and will therefore miss more time without action.

“Elhamed still has a bit of a groin problem.

“It is not a long term, but it can take a few weeks.

“He shook his crotch and received a response.

“It’s not actually the same injury, it’s lower and may mean a few weeks.

“He’s been brilliant to me and it’s a bit of a blow, but I can’t help it. We have to be patient with it.”