Celtic Suffer Double Injury Blow

CELTIC is returning to Scotland next week to begin their preparation for the Partick Thistle game next Saturday, where the bhoys will start defending their Scottish Cup.

The trip to Firhill will be the first Celtic competition of 2020 and offers the bhoys a chance to win again after that disappointing defeat at the end of last year.

We already know that Hatem Elhamed has had a setback in his comeback due to injury – the defender has not been seen since the match in Lazio. However, it has been found that the Celtic duo Tom Rogic and Mikey Johnston are not suitable for the Celtic match against Thistle next weekend.

This is a blow, because Ryan Christie is already out and Tom is expected to fill the position.

SunSport writes: “Jeremie Frimpong played with right back, but Lennon wanted to experience Elhamed in the team. Tom Rogic is also almost back to training, but Mikey Johnston is still fourteen days away with a thigh strain.”

There seems to be an external chance that Tom Rogic can make the Scottish Cup draw, but no luck for Mikey Johnston who has a nightmare of injury this night.