Celtic is wary of Premier League club Crystal Palace, which allegedly takes a look at development striker Michael Sparkes.

SunSport has revealed that Palace is rushing in for a lawsuit this week. Sparkes has been regularly seen for Celtic’s under 17 and 18, but it seems that the club is open to the player who leaves if he gets permission to go south for a test.

The 17-year-old could make the move to the south if he impressed. If that is the case, Celtic may not see any value in the development of the players at their end.

The club has four strikers from the first team and more than a handful in the development team. Jonathan Afalobi is moving to Dunfermline this weekend to get playing time.

Celtic would owe some sort of compensation if Celtic Sparkes were to go to England. Nothing too groundbreaking, but the youth system is crucial for Celtic and we have to be sure before we let potential talent go.