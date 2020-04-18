Celtic Striker Sends Out Essential Message To Supporters

In some cases footballers get accused of just been footballers. Often followers are unsuccessful to see previous the significant vehicle, huge property and residing the desire associated with being a expert footballer in this day and age.

All through his very own participating in job, Neil Lennon came out and spoke about depression. How hard that it is to encounter the extremely large highs (taking part in in entrance of 60,000 supporters) and the incredibly extraordinary lows that a footballer encounters.

Last year, Leigh Griffiths faced his individual lifestyle torments. He took time out of the recreation to function on himself and the whole approach was very community. Some quarters had the participant wrote off and explained he would not return to major-flight soccer.

At the get started of 2020, the Celtic striker was proving just how substantially he was back again when he bagged eight plans in 13 online games as he spearheaded the Celtic attack. Then arrived down the lockdown, now the Hoops hitman is presenting sound tips to anybody who desires it.

Talking on a new Celtic Podcast through the 7 days the striker experienced this suggestions for followers:

“Just to communicate up. That’s the most vital factor. If persons keep stuff bottled in a large amount – and that was the case with me, I saved issues bottled up – it will suggestion you around the edge.”

“But the additional you talk out, there are loads of people today who will be prepared to listen and give you assistance. If you can converse out, it may well conclusion up assisting you, and you can get started experiencing lifetime all over again.”

“It’s obviously not an simple time for players, fans, every person connected with the club but the main point is we keep safe, we are all wholesome and we make certain we are raring to go when we all appear back,”

A major portion of restoration and healing is offering again, it is also a good indicator as to had been Leigh is at and how like the relaxation of us he is coping with the lockdown.