According to reports, Vakoun Bayo has asked Celtic for a January move to get more playing time.

Bayo was on the outskirts of the Celtic side last year with an injury that impeded his attempts to make any kind of impact.

It is believed that Ivory Coast under the age of 23 asked for a loan to get game time and sharp match – SunSport reports.

Since his arrival in January last year, the striker has played a total of only 13 games.

Now, with Patryk Klimala at the door, Bayo wants to resume his career and show what he can do.

If there was enough interest in the player within Scottish football, it could be a no brainer to send the center to a team in this competition to be better prepared.

However, a loan deal elsewhere is more likely.

The player who is proactive and wants to prove that he is able to save his Celtic career in the long term.