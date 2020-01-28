Celtic Striker heads off loan reports

Celtic development attacker Jonathan Afolabi has been loaned to Dunfermline for the rest of the season to get playing time according to Radio Scotland and quoted by SunSport.

The player came from Southampton in the summer and many believed he could achieve this breakthrough. However, an injury caused less progress and he only played in a handful of games for development and Ireland under 21.

The Irish are of the utmost importance, but Neil Lennon has not seen enough to make the Irish part of his team. Just like Lee O’Connor, the player now has the chance to experience the rugged end of Scottish football before coming back into the fold this summer.

It’s a strange thing that nobody in the SPFL has watched Jonathan, but their loss is Dunfermline’s win. Hopefully he will return in the summer, ready to conquer the ground in the preseason.