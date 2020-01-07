Loading...

With a few names that have been beaten in recent days, a new name has entered the battle in the search of Celtic for another striker.

Patryk Klimala has now been touted for a possible move to Celtic Park this month.

Klimala, 21, plays for Jagiellonia in the Ekstraklasa. The Polish star has scored seven goals and three assists this season in seventeen games.

Celtic’s Euro-rivals Copenhagen are linked to a movement for the player, also according to RecordSport that credits Celtic for the interest.

There is no doubt that Celtic will bring in a forward this month, but those are now three names in the hat.

It’s about giving Celtic more options in advance. After spending part of the run relying on a half-fit Edouard or placing Lewis Morgan, there was never the answer.