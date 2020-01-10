Celtic Starlet linked to loan move - Why it is a bad idea

Loading...

Less than six months after his arrival from Manchester Utd and a few months away from his first full Irish cap, Lee O’Connor could be on the move in January.

According to Herald Scotland, Oxford Utd wants to lend the Celtic defender for the rest of the season, with the club apparently open to borrow the Irishman.

O’Connor came with some buzz in the summer and was another young boy who looked like he could hang out in the first team soon. However, he has had to deal with sporadic development games while waiting for his chance at Celtic.

Relocating a loan could be beneficial to the boy and the like, such as Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi, but Oxford Utd would result in a significant deterioration in quality and experience needed to get it from Celtic.

It is strange that Celtic is not looking for a more SPFL-focused approach like they did a few years ago with Kristoffer Ajer in Kilmarnock. It was him on the domestic front.

An SPFL side should of course show interest in these players, but keeping them closer to home would be beneficial in more ways.