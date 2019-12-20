Celtic Star Sends Not So Cryptic Message to Celtic Support

Loading...

He had to be patient after suffering an injury against Lazio, but it seems that Hatem Elhamed is close to returning by Celtic and could play before the end of the year.

The defender posted this not-so-cryptic tweet on social media on Thursday, stating that he is "almost there" with a picture of him in the field.

Since he was injured, Jeremie Frimpong has entered the team and endorsed the right back position. The young man made a series of outstanding performances to make sure he was not left out.

Hatem will come back and probably have time to play with Neil Lennon interested in not burning young Jeremie during his first season as a first team professional.

Elhamed has been good when he played for Celtic, but injuries have played an important role in his Parkhead career so far.