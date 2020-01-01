Celtic Star Posts Incredible Ten Year Challenge

Loading...

CRAIG GORDON has published the most incredible ten-year challenge on his Instagram on January 1, which sums up his decade very well.

The challenge of ten years is to publish a photo of you ten years ago and now to show the difference a decade can make.

For Craig Gordon, he was the Sunderland goalkeeper, sitting down with a broken arm and at that time facing so many injury problems that would keep him out of the game for a long time.

However, the player would be picked up by Celtic under Ronny Deila and the rest, as they say, is history. Gordon's message under the two images is a very proud man of what he has accomplished in Celtic.

12 trophies, an invincible goalkeeper! Not bad.

Gordon is reaching the end of his agreement with Celtic and is currently playing the second Fraser Forster violin. There is still a fight in the old dog at 37 and he seems determined to continue playing, whether in Celtic is another story.