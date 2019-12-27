Celtic Star Linked With Early Parkhead Exit

Loading...

The January transfer window is almost upon us and for Celtic there are agreements to be made both inside and outside the club.

Neil Lennon has not been shy in what he wants from the window and Celtic fans can expect at least two new faces, but on the other side of the coin there could be more than a few leaving the club.

For the most part, marginal players will have priority, but The Bhoys might be avoiding the interest of some of the stars of their first team.

GFF has reported that the French team Lille is ready to make a move for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. The Celtic star recently returned to the team after spending a lot of time in the bank. An injury to Elyounoussi has caused Neil Lennon to change the way the entire midfield should accommodate the Oli.

There was talk of the former Manchester City player who was leaving in the summer, but he had been silent for quite some time before this new bond emerged.

I don't think anyone has the illusion that Ntcham is here in the long term, but January could be too early unless Celtic is offered a large amount of money.