Celtic Star has almost returned since November – Lennon confirms double injury boost

NEIL LENNON has told supporters that Celtic’s injury worries diminish as the bhoys continue their hectic schedule. A big bit of news is that Elhamed is back in training this Monday morning after a long time on the sidelines. We have not seen Elhamed in action since Celtic’s draw against Lazio in early November.

There was hope that the defender would be back after the winter break, but a setback in Dubai meant that he had to wait until now to resume training. Elhamed looked good when he played for Celtic, it’s just a matter of getting him on the pitch for many supporters.

In his absence, Jeremie Frimpong has risen to prominence in a Celtic sweater, but the little man is currently also sidelined with an injury. Neil Lennon also intended for his return to training on Monday, but speaking on Sunday after the 3-0 victory against Clyde, the Celtic manager dropped that idea and is not sure when Jeremie will be back.

“Like Elyounoussi and Christie, getting 85 or 90 minutes under their belt will do a lot of good.” Neil Lennon told RecordSport.

“You just have to take every game as it comes and win every game as well as possible. We have a midweek competition and then a following weekend, so they come thick and fast, but we now get a few back.

“We have Bitton and Elhamed, they start training tomorrow, and then we wait to see how long (Jeremie) Frimpong will be.”