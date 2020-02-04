Celtic Star fell after the Glasgow Derby – Lennon defeat confirmed

Greg Taylor managed to get to the Celtic side in 2020 after a struggle in the first six months of his Parkhead tenure. The player seems to have done his best to get his chance.

On the other hand, we are looking at the couch for the last few games and our other left back is nowhere to be seen.

Boli hasn’t kicked a ball for Celtic this year and has only taken the bench for the Partick Thistle game.

We missed it on the weekend, but Boli’s absence was questioned and Neil Lennon reacted very bluntly.

Asked if he was injured, Lennon told RecordSport: “No, he just isn’t in the team right now.

“You know, he just has some time to get his top shape back.”

It seems that he has taken some heat for the defeat of Glasgow Derby and is now in the situation where Taylor was in the final term. With Neil Lennon clear that Jonny Hayes is in the team when he is fit, he must leave one of his natural left from the team and this time it is Bolingoli.

We wonder when the player is in the team. Maybe against Clyde on Sunday.