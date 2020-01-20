Celtic Star calls SFA Official

JEREMIE FRIMPONG has the right to feel hurt by referee Alan Muir after refusing to give the Celtic youngster a penalty against Partick Thistle before pointing to him in the second 45 minutes.

Frimpong was hit in the penalty area, perhaps a soft penalty, but a penalty was still foul for Frimpong.

Fast forward to the end of the game with the Thistle player around Fraser Forster, Jeremie returns to eliminate the striker and misses a babysitter. Muir pointed to the place.

Speaking of the two incidents, Frimpong told SunSport.

“In the first half I clearly passed the entire back and he cuts me.

“I spoke to the referee, but he did nothing.

“At the end I knew for sure that I was standing in front of the player to get the clearance.

“But he still gives the punishment. I don’t know, maybe the referee doesn’t like me. “

Celtic was already 2-0 at the time the penalty was given. However, it is no excuse for the very poor performance of Muir.

The referee must be ashamed of the two incidents, but we suspect he won’t be.

Celtic discovered that they will eliminate Clyde in the next round of the competition. A trip to Broadwood in February is waiting for you.