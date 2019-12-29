Celtic Star Breaks Silence After Cheat Claim

Loading...

KRISTOFFER AJER broke his silence about the tackle that could have ended his season under different circumstances.

The player was the victim of a reckless and timely challenge from Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove during Celtic's 2-1 victory over the Dons last weekend, but the narrative from Aberdeen has been shocking.

The player has been accused of cheating, acting and winking at Cosgrove to be expelled. The only person who got his red Sam was the player himself.

There was no need for the challenge at all in that area of ​​the field. He was clearly born of frustration and paid the penalty for his stupidity. What came after Aberdeen and his hierarchy has been shameful and Ajer has heard enough.

“There were no winks. If you look at the tackle, I'm really not cheating on the referee. "Ajer told SunSport.

“It hit me at a fairly strong speed.

"If you see the tackle and know the game, it's a farewell. As a foreign player, I can't see why it's being discussed, but that's how it's here.

"Have I ever pretended that I was injured? No. Did you see the way I rolled in the end, did you see the way he hit my leg?

“For some reason, here in Scotland you almost have to keep your leg planted to be a red card, and this is the problem.

“It seems that in Scotland someone has to suffer serious injuries for someone to be expelled.

“If Scotland wants that product to be here, foreign players will not come. That's the truth."

The great defender is absolutely perfect. The intention and recklessness of the challenge means that it is a red. Aberdeen appealing was embarrassing from the beginning.

Cosgrove should learn from this instead of trying to drag the name of a professional partner through the mud.