Celtic Star Admits He Will not be at Parkhead Up coming Period

Some Celtic enthusiasts were being hoping he’d adhere about a large amount for a longer period but it appears Mohamed Elyounoussi is getting organized for life following Celtic.

The Norwegian came in with a bang but due to an harm has thoroughly rediscovered his variety — considering that getting again fir he was utilized sparingly for the reason that of Celtic’s 3-5-2 process.

celticpinbadges.com

With the time in the harmony and the looming probable it all could be around with 8 games to go — Mohamed could have now played his past activity for the club.

Though he does not know what the future holds — the winger is established on trying to make it with Southampton in the Leading League.

“I even now have a few a long time remaining of the contract with Southampton,” he told SunSport.

“I want to present a greater side of myself than what I have done.

“I hope I can go back and struggle for a place future year.

“But at the exact same time, I genuinely want to end the period at Celtic and earn the league.”

“I’ve experienced injuries but it is been a pretty pleasant time in Celtic, specially right after how factors had been likely in Southampton.

“It’s a incredibly strange condition. The plan was a holiday break in late May, in advance of I meet up with for pre-time with Southampton.

“But now I don’t fairly know what will happen.”

Celtic have Fraser Forster on financial loan also from the St Mary’s club. Celtic supporters are far more hopeful the club will test and preserve Fraser at Celtic over and above this time but if which is not feasible then he also could have performed his past match for Celtic.

So a great deal is up in the air — the far more clarity we can get the better. One particular factors for confident, when subsequent season will come Elyounoussi will not be below.