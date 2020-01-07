Celtic Spokesperson makes Damning Ibrox / SFA Claim

Loading...

In addition to their official statement on the Celtic website on Monday evening, the club used a spokesperson to go into more detail about the club’s current complaint with the SFA.

Speaking with RecordSport, a Celtic insider told the tabloid that the club was currently sending the SFA a list of incidents that they had not addressed in various Glasgow Derby games, while banning a Celtic player from using violations.

The Celtic spokesperson even elaborates on some of the incidents in question.

“It is the inconsistency in how the disciplinary procedure is handled that people find so difficult to understand.

“The club has a long list of incidents from recent derby games that have gone unpunished.

“Scott Brown was started up in the groin and Anthony Ralston had nail marks on his leg after he was stamped on it.

“There was also an incident between Morelos and Christie that was remarkably similar to the one for which Ryan is now banned. But nothing happened.

“The official rule of the SFA is that the referee saw all those incidents at that time, while Kevin Clancy did not see what was happening between Christie and Morelos and that is why it was treated retroactively.

“But when supporters see this type of inconsistency, it’s no wonder they have trouble understanding what’s going on.”

Ryan Christie has now been banned by the SFA to seize Morelos, but as we and the Celtic spokesperson have noted, when Morelos recently turned roles, Morelos escaped with impunity.

The Celtic spokesperson is quite right to point out the inconsistency in the application of the rules when it appears to favor one club while others are disadvantaged.