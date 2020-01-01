Celtic Set to Call Out SFA Agenda on Monday

Loading...

CELTIC will find out on Monday if midfielder Ryan Christie will be kicked out of the first two national games of the season after being accused of grabbing Alfredo Morelos.

The incident during the game has been picked up by the SFA and now the player is in serious danger of a ban.

As we have already pointed out, the two players were involved in a similar altercation in Ibrox not long ago and nothing was done about it.

The Celts have remained largely silent about what they think about the aftermath of the game with the Ibrox club hitting their gums to anyone who listens.

However, when asked to comment on Ryan's position, the club was 100% behind his player and claimed they were "amazed", this action had even been taken by the SFA in the first place.

“We are absolutely amazed by this decision. We will clearly defend Ryan vigorously, ”a Celtic spokesman told SunSport.

The SFA has put itself in a very complicated situation since there is clear evidence of foul play between the two players before and they did absolutely nothing about it. Punishing Ryan would only be an agenda.