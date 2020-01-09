Celtic reveals fastest three players after Dubai test

Loading...

CELTIC are still busy in Dubai with intensive training in the heat before the start of Scottish football later this month.

The bhoys have been put to the test since Monday during the one-week trip, so they are fit and furious to kick off against Partick Thistle.

There was some competition on Wednesday afternoon in the training facility in Dubai where the players participated in a sprint to see who was the fastest in the team.

The Celtic social media team placed the top three on their Instagram – the winner not surprisingly but big Ajer making the cut against some of the wingers must have hurt their pride!

Jeremie Frimpong has shown how much pace he has during games and Lewis Morgan too. With Ajer, we know he has pace, but we didn’t pair him as the third fastest in the group.