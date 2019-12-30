Celtic Release Statement After Ibrox Racial Accusation

Loading...

The Rangers today published a statement through a spokesman that says Alfredo Morelos was racially abused by his followers when he was sent to Celtic Park.

The Ibrox club said it believes that racial abuse took place after the expulsion of the forward.

Since then, Celtic issued a statement confirming that it had not received any official complaints, but that it was 100% ready to investigate legitimate racial abuse if the Ibrox club presented evidence.

The Celtic statement also made it clear that they were aware of the gestures made by certain Ibrox players towards support on the day, insinuating that they would be looking at the true final authorities by taking action.

Celtic has also given us a statement:

"We are aware of the gestures made by the player towards the Celtic supporters. We have not received reports of any racial abuse, but we would investigate thoroughly in case they are presented to us."

Since winning Sunday, the Ibrox club has made a lot of noise. Another statement from the club that requires var after Celtic's draw. Be careful what you want.

When it comes to racism, all accusations must be taken seriously and, as the Celts say, if there is evidence that racism occurred during the Glasgow Derby, they should take action against any culprit.