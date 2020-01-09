Celtic receives 'Hesitant' for the summer signing of Neil Lennon

Loading...

Celtic signed Jonathan Afolabi from Southampton in the summer with many thinking that the Irishman would soon find his way to the first team and at least sit on and around the couch. However, it has been proven that this is not the case. Jeremie Frimpong got the fast track to the first team, while other signings such as Luca Connell, Lee O’Connor and Afolabi played for the development side when there were games.

There was a lot of buzz around Afolabi in the summer, with Southampton seemingly far from happy that he chose to join Celtic at the St Mary’s club with high expectations of the attacker.

An injury in the first half of the season has undoubtedly halted his progress, but the player was fit when Neil Lennon chose to pre-play Lewis Morgan instead of folding Afolabi. Maybe this was to protect the player who might not be ready to go yet.

According to Kieran Devlin who works for The Athletic and regularly participates in the 90 Minute Cynic panel, there is interest from the English championship to give Afolabi on loan for the rest of the season.

Sources tell @TheAthleticUK that several English champion clubs have inquired about the availability of Jonathan Afolabi. Understand that Celtic is currently reluctant, especially with the club’s lack of options in advance, but still a possibility.

– Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) January 8, 2020

Certainly if Celtic does not use the player this season, it would be a positive step to send him out to gain experience with the first team.