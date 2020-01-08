Celtic quietly makes their first January signing

Loading...

Although the priority of Celtic is the stars of the first team in this window, the bhoys ensure that they cover themselves and have as much talent as possible for the future.

While Neil Lennon and Nicky Hammond think about their options and Peter Lawwell telephones clubs about possible deals, the development side seems to be ticking.

With that in mind, Celtic reportedly made their first signing of this window by entering into a three-year contract with 15-year-old Bruno Davidson.

RecordSport writes:

“Celtic has defeated the competition from Leicester City and West Ham to land talented teenager Bruno Davidson.

“The 15-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Hoops tonight (Tuesday evening).”

Bruno played for Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh and was scouted by many clubs, including the aforementioned two Premier League games.

Celtic stole the march from everyone and managed to get the talented young person to land in order to continue their recruitment for the developmental side of things.

The club chooses and chooses when they make a high-profile announcement about a January signing and so far they have kept it under the radar.

Bruno joins a talented group of young Celts who are hungry to make the breakthrough in the club. There is a lot of competition because these young people are looking for action from the first team – it can only be good for the club.