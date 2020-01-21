Celtic Players finish Neil Lennon about results

Callum McGregor has told CelticTV that there may be a liquidation between the players and Neil Lennon in the run-up to the Clyde game, with the bhoys taking note of the upset that the Celtic manager has suffered as a player.

It was in 2006 when Gordon Strachan was in charge. Roy Keane and Du Wei debuted on Broadwood – Celtic suffered a shameful 2-1 defeat and Du Wei was sent packing shortly thereafter.

Neil Lennon played the entire game with Roy Keane and they did not cover themselves in glory.

Talked about the upcoming Clyde game in Broadwood in February. Callum McGregor vaguely remembers the game as a youngster at Celtic and admits that the Lennon bhoys will make things a bit difficult in the run-up.

“We look forward to the game and from our point of view we don’t want any problems.

“Maybe we will excite him a little bit in the coming weeks [Lennon], but the game will definitely get everyone serious and ready to go and want to win the competition.

“I was in Celtic then and probably looked at it. I just remember the result, it was clearly a big shock at the time, but I was probably too young to understand its size.

“Certainly this time we hope for a positive result and in the next round.

“Football is always two teams and both teams have a chance to win the game.”

Celtic has not lost a cup match for more than three years and it would be a huge shock – perhaps bigger than 2006 if Clyde achieved a result against the triple triple champions.