Celtic Planning to Take Significant Money Hit

The Premiership took a stage nearer to ending prematurely this 7 days which will not be an uncomplicated or enjoyable decision when it takes place, but certainly the ideal phone.

The null and void selection was in no way on the desk since of the economical implications of wiping the season from background.

Nevertheless, there are still monetary implications for clubs. There were eight online games to go and period ticket holders paid in advance to be at the house online games.

This leaves the club in a placement the place it is in credit card debt to supporters who are because of income again – even if supporters never want it.

When several Celtic supporters have currently admitted on-line they’d shun any sort of refund from the club for the game titles not currently being performed – it looks like Celtic are producing provisions to do so.

A new web site has popped up on the on the internet portal which gives year ticket holders obtain to ‘cashback’ – This has not been on the web site right until the final 7 days or so.

The solution to withdraw revenue will be there, nevertheless, it appears to be like there’ll be an selection to continue to keep the cash in the account and use it for potential tickets.

This can only be actioned if/when the league is referred to as early but it appears like Celtic will be completely ready. Provided the break up was nonetheless to happen moreover an additional Glasgow derby at residence, there could be a good amount of money of dollars returning to supporters and to 52k supporters at that!

We’d appreciate to see the club asking enthusiasts for how they want to use the dollars. Donating it to the foundation or placing it in the direction of products would also be a thing a great deal of supporters would take pleasure in.