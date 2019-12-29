Celtic Must Now Reflect after Derby Defeat

Loading...

The most difficult ways to finish the year, as Celtic loses 2-1 to what appeared to be a more fit and hungry Ibrox team.

The players had more of the game than during the Hampden final, but again we seemed out of place. Neil Lennon following the game plan with the hope that some individual brilliance will push us at least to one point.

Kent and Katic's goals won the day and Eddy's accidental equalizer a distant memory.

Celtic had made an 11-game winning race in the SPFL before today and after having played one more game than his Glasgow rivals, the players finished 2019 at the top of the table.

There is a lot of work to do and games to play, but since we sit down immediately after the game, it is difficult to take it.

A respite period followed by a mini preseason in Dubai before starting the campaign business. This is a race for the title and the bhoys must now appear on Ibrox and anywhere else before the end of the season.