Celtic fans have woken up to a strange transfer history that comes out of the sky at night.

Motherwell is Liam Donnelly to Celtic.

Where to start

So we can bravely see the newspapers to tell the story of citing reports from Ireland as the basis for the news. As we can see, there is only one outlet in Ireland that leads the story and that is Belfast Live.

The article writes: “Celtic is meant to keep an eye on Northern Ireland and Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly for a shock movement before the end of the January transfer window.”

No source, no quotes, nothing but Celtic are supposed to follow him. They are certainly right when they say it would be a shock movement.

Hardly any basis for any kind of hard analysis at this point.

Celtic faced mother David Starbull in the summer, but a problem with his medicine killed the deal and saw the player heading for a summer operation.

Turnbull is therefore still on its way back from injury. It remains to be seen whether Celtic could return for David at some point.

As for Liam, submit it under MEH.