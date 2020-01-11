Celtic Midfielder Edges closer to Parkhead Exit - Sporting Director confirms

Loading...

The Celtic career of LEWIS MORGAN looks anything but the latest news from the US.

In a bizarre series of events, the player was scouted and beaten by the brand new MLS Club Inter Miami for their debut season that started in March.

With Lewis who is a bit of a Celtic player and the club is offered much more than they have paid for the winger in the first place – it seems like a no brainer for both parties.

The unexpected chance to cross the pond, make more money, and play football regularly for a few years should be too tempting to reject.

While sitting here today – the deal is very similar to Inter Miami sports director, Paul McDonough, who telegraphs this important hint as reported by RecordSport.

“We still have to sign important international players.

“We have an international winger with whom we have agreed, with which we conclude personal conditions.

“We have a DP-forward that we have agreed with the club [for a fee] to see if we can get personal terms.

“We have midfielders we are trying to protect and one or two centerbacks.”

Lewis Morgan’s qualification as an international winger is technically correct with the two-cap player for Scotland.

A few weeks ago, the player was associated with a move back to Paisley and the potential of a move to Edinburgh to reunite with former boss Jack Ross.

To get this out of the blue, the player flew back from Dubai, where Celtic trained to discuss his future and to determine personal conditions.