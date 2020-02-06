Celtic Lodge complains about Sky’s “misleading” interview with Alfredo Morelos

Celtic has filed a complaint with OFCOM over a Sky Sports interview with Rangers attacker Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old is said to have said in an interview in Spanish that he had experienced racism during his time in Scotland.

One allegation in the translation of the interview says that Morelos was subjected to racist abuse in Parkhead during the December 29 game Old Firm.

But Sky had to apologize to both Celtic and Rangers after the hoops questioned the accuracy of the translation.

A Sky statement said: “We found inaccuracies in the translation of the Sky Sports News interview with Alfredo Morelos.

“We apologize to both Celtic and Rangers and Alfredo Morelos for the problems caused by these errors.

“After numerous steps Sky has taken to thoroughly verify the interview, we can make it clear that Morelos has never claimed that any racist abuse of Celtic followers was directed against him in the interview.

“We apologize to the fans of the Celtic Football Club for this serious mistake.

“We are reviewing our translated interview procedures to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

However, Celtic is unsatisfied with Sky’s response to the error: “He does not identify the source of the translation or why phrases that were unrelated to the words used by Mr. Morelos were included in the error.”

Peter Lowell, Chief Executive of Celtic, informed OFCOM of the following notification:

Dear Sir / Madam

On behalf of the Celtic Football Club, I would like to make an official complaint regarding an interview with footballer Alfredo Morelos, which aired on all Sky platforms on Monday, February 3rd.

Mr. Morelos spoke Spanish and subtitles were provided. We believe that the presentation of this interview was grossly and irresponsibly misleading due to the extremely imprecise and tendentious translation contained in the subtitles.

We believe that this misrepresentation has resulted in the offensive and up-to-date allegations against the Celtic Football Club and its supporters by trying to wrongly attribute them to Mr. Morelos. It’s hard to imagine a more irresponsible piece of “sports journalism”.

The Celtic Football Club has made a statement on this subject, which is included for the sake of simplicity. We understand that the interview is no longer available on Sky Television, which in itself recognizes its shortcomings. Due to the inaccurate translation, extremely harmful and completely inaccurate reports have been sent to the press.

I therefore ask Ofcom to conduct an investigation to answer the following questions:

1 Who was responsible for the incorrect translation?

2 What steps has Sky Television taken to verify the accuracy or inaccuracy of the translation provided?

3 What role did Sky Television play in informing the media about the story based on the inaccurate translation?

We believe this is of considerable public interest for the following reasons:

1. Issues such as racism and sectarianism are far too important to be manipulated by a broadcaster or third party in this way.

2. Using mistranslation to convey wrong meanings is a dangerous form of “wrong news” that must be condemned and sanctioned.

3. Mr. Morelos has been seriously misrepresented and deserves an apology and explanation.

I look forward to your reply soon.

Sincerely

Peter Lawwell

general manager

Celtic plc