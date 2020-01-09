Loading...

Another day, another thin link.

This time it is Renato Tapia from Feyenoord that was linked in January to a switch to Celtic.

Reports in the Netherlands from VI news that the player may leave the club this window and Celtic is credited with a serious interest in the defending midfielder.

Celtic is looking for a defensive midfielder, but their transfer priorities still lie in bringing in a striker.

Renato, 24, has played 23 times for Feyenoord this season so far, but Feyenoord may be looking for compensation for the player before leaving for free this summer.

The Peruvian entered the last six months of his contract in early January and can now talk to other clubs. However, RecordSport also writes that Steven Gerrard also has an interest in the midfielder. It may be a case where his agent tries to get his name in the media and Celtic and their rivals are used to do that.