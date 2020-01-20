The problems of Celtic with supplying Odsonne Edouard every meaningful backup in the first half of the season means that they have found a link in this transfer window with almost every peak under the sun. But one of them that is really an interesting option is the star of Dundee United, Lawrence Shankland.

Yesterday, Shankland’s strike against Hibernian was his 25th goal of the season. The Scot has been absolutely brilliant this season and is a huge reason why Dundee United is currently 17 points ahead of the top of the Scottish championship. It is therefore no surprise that the hoops are linked to the 24-year-old.

But we have seen him fail in the top flight of Scottish football in the past and there are doubts about his ability to cut it to the highest level. And it is highly questionable whether Celtic needs a different striker at the moment.

They have just bought Patryk Klimala for a substantial amount. And the performance of Griffiths in the game against Partick Thistle are also cause for excitement. For example, bringing in another striker could now be a case in which too many chefs spoil the broth.

That also seems to be the opinion of the club at the moment. As reported by HITC, Celtic is cooling their interest in the Dundee United man. And it seems that Patryk Klimala is the reason, because the hoops have fulfilled all their need for a new striker with his signature.