Loading...

Reports in Poland claim that Celtic has returned and increased their interest in the Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

The player has been associated with the bhoys since late, but has three or four other strikers, and currently the fans don’t know where to go.

Klimala currently plays for the Polish side Jagiellonia and has so far scored seven goals in seventeen games.

Przegladsportowy believes that the Scottish champion has come back to the table after initial interest in the player.

Celtic mocno wrócił do gry o Patryka Klimalę https://t.co/rPtFVj8dt0

– Przegląd Sportowy (@przeglad) January 10, 2020

The bhoys must be back in Glasgow next week to return to normal after their training trip to Dubai. The hope is that there will be some new faces, but now things are in the air.

So far, the only thing Celtic has done is to get Scott Sinclair off the payroll.

Lewis Morgan can also be on his way to the US. There will certainly be a few incompletenesses, let’s hope they have the right quality.