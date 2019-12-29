Celtic Give Glasgow Derby Hero Front Cover Treatment

Loading...

Christopher Jullien has appeared on the cover of today's Glasgow Derby program and is not surprising.

The defender stole the headlines in his last meeting when he scored the final goal of the winning cup that sealed ten straight for Celtic.

The French will take their place in the team today and it is always a threat to the established pieces.

The game will be highly contested and the Rangers will imagine their chances after the way they played against Celtic in the cup final, even if they finally won nothing.

For Celtic, it's about doing the basics correctly and controlling the game. With Lewis Morgan in charge last time, the players couldn't keep the ball and the Ibrox club kept coming towards us. Fraser Forster was the fit man that day and we hope he has a quieter Derby day at Celtic Park.