Loading...

Not many will remember him from his time at Celtic, since he only made six appearances for the bhoys. However, it seems that former Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailey has rejected an offer of mega dollars to play in Saudi Arabia to stay in Belgium and play with an Ammeter team.

It has been confirmed that the player, who left Celtic in 2017, has been linked to Union Namur Fosses-La-Ville; a club that is currently working in the third Belgian division.

Logan was signed by Ronny Deila in support of Craig Gordon, but he never looked at him and was most famous for his feats off the field.

Union President Namur Fosses-La-Ville confirmed that Logan had a great deal of money talking to SunSport.

"He had the opportunity to play abroad in Saudi Arabia, where he would have earned more in a month's salary than in six months with other clubs in Belgium."

"But he wants to give priority to his family and his children and we are absolutely delighted and surprised that someone from his experience has chosen to play for us."

That is a fair game for the goalkeeper who has probably won a lot as a footballer so far.

At 33, there are still miles left on Bailey's watch and one would think that he is entering the field in the hope of getting a better move in the near future.

We wish Logan all the best.